Schools prepare for another shutdown while trying to keep students in class

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – We continue to follow the impacts of covid-19 on local school districts and how they’re continuing to provide instruction for students while adapting to constant changes.

The changing landscape of the coronavirus creates an uncertain outlook for in-person learning.

Schools were among the first to close in the spring when the pandemic began. Now, with record COVID-19 cases in Ohio, there is concern they may get shut down again.

Boardman Superintendent Tim Saxton says parents have been told about every case and change in the schools. He says if Boardman goes completely remote again, parents, students and staff will be better prepared.

“If the governor said Boardman or all Ohio schools have to go remote, our confidence level is two to three times higher than when we first went down this road last spring,” Saxton said.

In Warren, Harding High School announced Thursday that a staff member and students tested positive. For the next two weeks, classes will be remote.

Niles Middle School announced at least six positive tests between students and staff, but that school remains open.

Poland schools are still open for in-person learning. On Wednesday, parents were told that with a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the district, teachers are preparing for the possibility of remote instruction after Thanksgiving.

Lisbon schools also plan to keep kids in the classroom, but they’ve already formalized a remote plan that has been sent home to families.

“We just thought it necessary that the parents of Lisbon had a hard copy to put on the fridge or they could look up a copy online.” said Superintendent Joe Siefke.”I don’t think anyone thought we would be finishing week 13 here in Lisbon with face to face education,”

Both Boardman and Lisbon have purchased additional resources so if they have to go back to remote learning, every teacher and student has the access they need.