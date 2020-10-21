School attendance topic of discussion during special YCSD Board of Education meeting

'We are doing the best we can given the situation to make sure students are logging on and doing what they're supposed to'

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown City School District Board of Education held a special meeting Tuesday. One of the topics discussed during the hour-and-a-half meeting was remote learning.

All Youngstown schools are using a remote-learning model, and it came to the concern of the board that individuals have seen children outside when they should be logged in to class.

Joseph Meranto briefed everyone in the virtual meeting that they are doing the best they can.

“We are taking attendance every day,” said Meranto. “We are treating this as if it were regular school.”

He also said they have been sending people, including school resource officers, to homes to meet with families. They aren’t sent as a punishment, but to see if there are any issues with learning remotely. They have also sent letters to families for lack of attendance when necessary.

“We are doing the best we can, given the situation, to make sure students are logging on and doing what they’re supposed to,” said Meranto.

He also brought up the point that there are students in the district that don’t go to Youngstown schools, and those students aren’t their responsibility. Some of those children could be the students seen by individuals outside during school hours.

It doesn’t look like they’ll be going back to in-person anytime soon. Meranto said they re-evaluate that decision every three weeks.

“We all want to go back. Let’s face it, even the kids want to go back, but we want to be safe first,” he said. “What we’re doing here in Youngstown is probably one of the better models around, and other districts will tell you that.”

As a matter of fact, Justin Jennings, the CEO of the YCSD, gave their plans to a couple of the other urban districts which are using them for remote learning.