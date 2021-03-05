Saturday marks 1 year since first reported cases of COVID in Pennsylvania

The first reported cases set off a timeline for major developments in the state

(WYTV) – Saturday marks one year since COVID-19 was first discovered in Pennsylvania.

Two positive cases were announced March 6, 2020 — one in Delaware County and the other in Wayne County.

It set off a timeline for major developments.

On March 13, Pennsylvania’s K-12 schools closed.

Five days later, PA reported its first virus-related death in Northampton County.

On March 19, non-life-sustaining businesses had to close.

Then came April. The stay-at-home order went statewide, the death toll topped 100 for the first time and the government asked everyone to wear masks in public to slow the spread.

The first case in Ohio was reported 3 days after Pennsylvania’s on March 9.