Salvation Army food giveaway serves community through pandemic

by: Chandler Blackmond

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Salvation Army teamed up with the Second Harvest Food Bank to
give back this Easter weekend.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, both organizations
handed out food to people in need.

Chief Warrant Officer Brandon Warner shared
how it feels to serve his community in a way other than battle.

“We’ll do anything, whether foreign or domestic. We’re the type of people to take the call and go overseas, but to do it in your community is extra special.”

This will continue every Monday, Wednesday and Friday through this pandemic.

