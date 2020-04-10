Salvation Army food giveaway serves community through pandemic

This will continue every Monday, Wednesday and Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Salvation Army teamed up with the Second Harvest Food Bank to

give back this Easter weekend.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, both organizations

handed out food to people in need.

Chief Warrant Officer Brandon Warner shared

how it feels to serve his community in a way other than battle.

“We’ll do anything, whether foreign or domestic. We’re the type of people to take the call and go overseas, but to do it in your community is extra special.”

This will continue every Monday, Wednesday and Friday through this pandemic.