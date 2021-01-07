Salem trash collection problem traced back to COVID impact

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Some people in the Leetonia, Salem, Columbiana corridor of Columbiana County have been having trouble lately getting their trashed picked up. Turns out the company responsible, Aarrow Disposal, is having COVID problems.

Trash cans line the streets in Salem. We received a complaint here WKBN 27 First News saying some people haven’t had their trash collected in weeks.

There’s a law in Salem that trash cans can be out only 24 hours. Salem Mayor John Berlin said the law has been temporarily waived.

Aarrow Disposal said they are not closed just having staffing difficulties:

“Please be advised we are not closed and will not be closing. Our business has been affected hard with complications relating to our fleet and COVID. Please understand we will remain delayed on routes until further notice, but our intent is to get all customers handled and back on schedule as soon as possible.”

Mayor Berlin said under those circumstances it would be very difficult to enforce the trash can law right now.

“It would be very difficult to enforce that right now, making homeowners actually have to take what they put at the curb, which may have been sitting there for three or four days, to haul it back to wherever it is behind their house and haul it back out again,” Berlin said.

Berlin says City Hall has taken calls from around 20 people questioning what’s happening with Aarrow Disposal. He says there’s nothing they can do. If they’re unhappy, they should contact another waste disposal company.