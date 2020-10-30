Salem students grades 7-12 will work from home Friday after positive COVID-19 test

Students in kindergarten through sixth grade will attend school as normal

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Students at Salem Junior and Senior High School will have a remote learning day on Friday after a second staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

All students in grades seven through 12 will work from home.

The building will be deep cleaned and contact tracing will be done over the weekend.

All junior high activities are canceled through Monday.

High school activities and practices will go on as scheduled.