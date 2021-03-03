Salem Regional Medical Center to host J&J COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The hospital will receive 200 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Salem Regional Medical Center (SRMC) is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 5.

The hospital will receive 200 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at SRMC, 1995 East State St.

The vaccine will be given to those 60 and older and those under 60 with specified medical conditions. Also included are newly eligible recipients who work in child care, funeral services, law enforcement and corrections officers.

To register, call SRMC’s COVID-19 vaccine registration line at 330-332-7511, weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or until appointments are filled.

In order to be eligible to receive an appointment, callers must provide their name, phone number and birthdate.

If the person is under 60, they must also provide their specific qualifying medical condition or occupation, as defined by ODH.

Once the 200 Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments are filled, no more requests will be accepted for the clinic on March 5.

No walk-in vaccinations will be given.

Those with scheduled appointments should enter the campus from East Pershing Street and park in the Surgery Center lot. Participants should then enter the building through the Surgery Center entrance and will be asked to provide a government-issued ID upon arrival.

Vaccines will be given on the ground floor.