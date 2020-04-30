Salem Regional Medical Center reopens Damascus primary care

The Damascus location will gradually add days and hours in phases

DAMASCUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Salem Regional Medical Center is resuming primary care at its Damascus location on May 4.

Primary care at the facility was temporarily closed back in March when staff members were reassigned to provide other services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the Damascus location will gradually add days and hours in phases.

Starting May 4, it is reopening Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-in appointments will be available for patients with minor illnesses or injuries.

Anyone with flu-like symptoms is asked to call in advance.

COVID-19 testing will not be available at the office.

The Damascus office is taking extra precautions to keep patients and staff safe amid the pandemic. They will be promoting social distancing and frequently sanitizing chairs and equipment.

Patients are asked to wear a mask when they come in. Those who don’t will be given one when they arrive, which will be returned when they leave.

Patients can also see providers online through the FollowMyHealth Patient Portal.