Local hospitals and agencies release information on how and when they will get the COVID-19 vaccine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Salem Regional Medical Center and other hospital systems, agencies and facilities are working to release information about when and how they will received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Salem Regional President and CEO Anita Hackstedde, M.D., released the following statement:

Salem Regional Medical Center has not been officially notified as to when a shipment of the vaccine will arrive onsite. However, we have received communication from our county Health Department that they may be receiving the vaccine as early as next week. We will implement our plan of vaccine distribution to our staff based on when the vaccine arrives and the actual quantity that we receive. SRMC plans to offer this first round of the vaccine to our frontline workers, who are directly caring for Covid-19 patients. Our end goal is to safely distribute the initial vaccine supply to those who need it the most, as soon as it becomes available.

Officials at East City Liverpool Hospital said they had not received the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday.

“When we do receive the vaccine, we will have established protocol outlining which members of our healthcare team will be given priority for the vaccination. If we get enough vaccine, we will vaccinate staff after that,” administrators wrote in a prepared statement.

Other hospitals in the Valley have also not received any sort of timeline as to when they will receive the vaccine. All do expect to get something soon, but it’s too early in the process to right now to know when.

Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac said a deal with federal authorities and retailers CVS and Walgreens will handle nursing home facilities that have signed up.

Pennsylvania Health Director Dr. Rachel Levine said 83 hospitals in 66 counties will get the vaccine this week.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.