Sharon Regional invests in body temperature scanner for visitors

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – One thing that may come out of the COVID-19 pandemic is temperature screenings before entering hospitals.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is already requiring it at hospitals and Sharon Regional Medical Center has invested in the latest technology.

While demonstrating his new temperature monitoring system, Thomas Perry, director of security at Sharon Regional, began with the significance of what was happening.

“We’re the first health care facility in the country to invest in this type of technology,” he said.

“Up until now, we were doing manual screenings, taking everybody’s temperature individually,” Perry said.

But that’s labor-intensive, which is why Sharon Regional invested in a temperature monitoring system.

When someone enters one of the hospital’s two main entrances, cameras scan their body temperature. They can read multiple people at one time.

A temperature above 100.4 degrees is over the threshold.

“We would take a different thermometer, and we would do a manual screen on that person just to ensure the accuracy and to ensure there’s no false readings,” Perry said.

If the reading is true, a person could be sent to the emergency room for further testing. If it’s an employee, they would have to meet certain requirements before returning.

“I truly do think that this is something that’s going to take off through all health care facilities at some point because once we open up, we’re going to see an increase of just general volume and for us to screen one person at a time, might not be feasible,” Perry said.

He said they actually ordered the temperature cameras a couple of months ago but the federal government also placed orders, which is why it took so long to get them.

Editor’s note: This story is corrected to show the body temperature scanners are at Sharon Regional Hospital.