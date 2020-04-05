Salem motel does what it can to help truck drivers

The Colonial Motel in Salem found a creative way to use their business as a way to help truck drivers

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Truck drivers are still out on the roads as essential workers, so one motel in Salem is doing what they can to help drivers who pass by. The best part is that it’s all for free.

The Colonial Motel in Salem found a creative way to use their business as a way to help truck drivers.

“I have a room set aside for any truck driver who is delivering our essentials to all of us. To stop, get a nice warm shower and have a good night’s sleep,” said the owner of the Colonial Motel, Kim Engler.

All of the services are free along with the cozy bed and shower.

Engler also decided to gift the drivers with a basket full of goodies to keep them safe.

“I just have a couple pair of gloves, some Clorox wipes, toilet paper and hand sanitizer,” Engler said.

There are many essential workers, so Engler was asked where the motivation came from to give back to truck drivers in particular.

“My father’s been a truck driver for many years, so I understand. My husband is a diesel technician and has been since high school,” Engler said.

Some may feel like they don’t have much to give to help others in need, but Engler says it’s the essential workers who need help the most.

“We have to put these workers first and foremost. They’re literally on the front line. We have to take care of them or they cannot take care of us,” she said.

Although business for the motel may be slow at the moment, Engler says she’s focused on what’s most important.

“Giving back,” Engler said. “That’s what it’s all about right now.”