Salem doctor discusses new COVID-19 strain discoveries

Reports have surfaced about a new strain of the COVID-19 virus, and it's been found in places such as Denmark and the United Kingdom

(WYTV) – Reports have surfaced about a new strain of the COVID-19 virus. It’s been found in places such as Denmark and the United Kingdom, causing many countries to shut down again.

One more thing to add to 2020 is the discovery of a new strain of COVID-19.

Early studies show it’s more contagious.

“So, as people are exposed to this, they’re getting sicker. It’s spreading more quickly,” said Dr. Mike Sevilla of the Family Practice Center of Salem.

Many counties like the United Kingdom have gone back into lockdown. Reports have not been released on why it is more contagious.

“I wouldn’t say they’re getting more severe symptoms,” Sevilla said.

It’s also unclear how quickly someone can develop symptoms with this new strain, but just because a new strain has been found, you don’t need to hit the panic button.

“Viruses change all the time and they’ve been doing that forever. That does not mean, if it changes, that it gets more deadly, that it causes more of a problem. Sometimes, they mutate and it’s not that much of an issue,” Sevilla said. “As the flu changes every year, the vaccine changes a little bit every year.”

But does that make Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines pointless?

“At this point, and what I’m reading and what I’m seeing is that people still believe that the vaccine, in it’s current form, will still work even though this virus is mutating at this point,” Sevilla said.

He suggests everyone still get the vaccine, and it’s still too early to know if a booster shot will be needed in the future.