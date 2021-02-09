Rural COVID vaccine clinic in Trumbull County closes registrations after 24 hours

Only those who successfully registered will be able to receive the vaccine

BURGHILL, Ohio (WYTV) – A COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for this weekend in Trumbull County is already full.

Registration for the clinic at the Burghill-Vernon Fire Department was closed Tuesday morning after all 200 slots were filled. It had been open for less than 24 hours.

The department will be vaccinating those who signed up to receive their shot.

The Moderna vaccines were provided by the Trumbull County Combined Health District in an effort to reach more people in the Tier 1B group who are 65 years old or older.

“ODH has set out that they really want vaccine providers to be able to attempt to get vaccines to underserved areas, and with my area being a highly rural area with an older population, it’s easier for them to get to my building than it is to get down to the fairgrounds,” said Chief George Snyder.

