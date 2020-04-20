Rite Aid adds COVID-19 testing site in Girard

The testing sites will be open seven days a week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Pharmacy retailer Rite Aid announced Monday they are hosting additional COVID-19 self-swab testing sites.

Rite Aid is working in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide the drive-up testing clinics.

Of the new sites, one will be in Trumbull County on Wednesday, April 22 at the Rite Aid location at 713 North State Street in Girard.

Another site includes a Rite Aid in Akron located at 4053 South Main Street.

Each testing site will utilize self-swab tests, administered in the store’s parking lot and overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists.

Eligible people will be required to pre-register and schedule appointments on the company’s website.

All of Rite Aid’s self-testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week and expect to be able to conduct approximately 200 tests each day through online appointments, company officials said in news release.

In addition to Ohio, Rite Aid announced nine other testing sites opening on Wednesday across Delaware, Idaho, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The drugstore chain now has a total of 24 self-swab testing locations opened across eight states.