YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The results are in from a COVID-19 testing site that popped up in Youngstown last week.

There were 736 people tested at the special clinic, which was held at the MYCAP building and Wick Park on Friday.

Of those 736 people tested, 28 tested positive. That’s less than 4% of those tested.

Results are being mailed to all of the people who were tested.