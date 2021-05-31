Researchers reveal latest data on risks of catching COVID-19 when you have asthma

(WYTV) – Do you have asthma and would that put you at a higher risk for catching the coronavirus?

The simple answer to that is no, there is no higher risk for you.

How about the risk of death from COVID-19 if you have asthma? Doctors say there is no greater risk.

But you are a little bit more likely to have to go to the hospital for the virus, according to research, so just get the shot.

Dr. Joe Zein of the Cleveland Clinic explained.

“Having asthma, the question we always have or encounter is ‘Oh I have asthma and I have all those allergies, is this a contraindication for taking the COVID vaccine?’ and the answer is no,” Dr. Zein said. “Unless you have an allergy to one of the components of the vaccine, you should probably be okay to take the vaccine and you should take the vaccine.”

If you do contract the coronavirus, be sure to let your doctor know.

You should also have a one month supply of medication available while in quarantine.

The same goes for a pulse oximeter to check your blood oxygen levels.