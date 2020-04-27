Rescue Mission receives $2,500 food gift to help with changes during COVID-19 outbreak

During the pandemic, the Rescue Mission has been making some changes to their programs in order to keep guests and staff safe

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley accepted a $2,500 food gift from Chemical Bank, which will help provide services to low-to-moderate income families during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the pandemic, the Rescue Mission has been making some changes to their programs in order to keep guests and staff safe.

All volunteer activities have been canceled during the pandemic. They have also received less food donations during this time, so the Rescue Mission has served more “ready prep” meals to accommodate a single person cooking for up to 100 guests at a time.

Some of these changes have created additional expenses and the Rescue Mission said this donation will help.

“As many are suffering due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has caused a trickledown effect causing a decrease in the food donations here at the Rescue Mission. And that is why we are so thankful for this food gift from Chemical Bank,” Rodney Stevens, Chief Operations Officer at the Rescue Mission.

“‘Care like a Neighbor’ is one of our beliefs at Chemical Bank. During this unprecedented time, it is important for all of us to help take care of our neighbors, especially those most impacted during these times. The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is a tremendous organization devoted to caring for and ministering to those who need a neighbor’s help the most. We are proud to partner with them in their efforts.