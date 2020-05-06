Reported coronavirus cases up in both Mahoning and Trumbull counties

Mahoning County's increase in new cases was 25%, while Trumbull County's was 12%

(WYTV) – New cases of COVID-19 in both Mahoning and Trumbull counties are on the rise.

Mahoning County saw 196 new cases of the coronavirus during the week ending with April 14.

The following week, it fell but since then, it’s been gradually rising.

Just this past week, Mahoning County saw the largest rise in a month with 215 new cases.

Four weeks ago, Trumbull County had 80 new cases. Then there were two weeks when the numbers fell.

Then like Mahoning County, new cases rose last week to 53.

Mahoning County’s increase was 25% and Trumbull County’s was 12%.