Report COVID-19 side effects you experience to help detect any problems

(WYTV/WJW) – With more than 1.2 million Ohioans now vaccinated against COVID-19, the federal government is tracking side effects.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the vaccines are safe, but is continuing to track their safety and side effects.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. They were rigorously studied during clinical trials and are rigorously monitored now that they are being used by the public.” CDC

If you’ve gotten the vaccine, there is now a way to report any side effects you experienced.

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, allows anyone to report health issues, even if not clearly caused by the vaccine, to help detect any problems.

It’s not designed to determine if the vaccine caused the issue.

In Ohio, common side effects reported to VAERS include chills, dizziness, headache, nausea, fever and pain near the injection site.

The VAERS database shows 63 deaths among people who received vaccines in Ohio, but authorities say there’s no confirmation anywhere related to the vaccine.

The CDC says it gathers information on each death and “a review of available clinical information including death certificates, autopsy and medical records revealed no evidence that vaccination contributed to patient deaths.”

It says the Food and Drug Administration requires vaccine providers to report any death after vaccination, regardless of the cause. The CDC says “to date, VAERS has not detected patterns in cause of death that would indicate a safety problem with COVID-19 vaccines.”

Dr. Claudia Hoyen, with University Hospital in Cleveland, said out of the tens of thousands of people they’ve vaccinated there, she’s only seen mild reactions.

“I don’t know of any serious reactions that we’ve had. Most of the symptoms we’ve seen that people have been reporting are just not that severe.”

Health leaders say vaccination is the only pathway to ending the pandemic.

To report side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the VAERS website. There is also a smartphone version you can use called V-SAFE.

The CDC and FDA continue to investigate reports of adverse side effects.