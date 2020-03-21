Rent frustration: Austintown renters receive payment notices

AIY Properties, which owns several apartment buildings around the Youngstown area, remind their residents that rent is due

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some renters in Austintown are frustrated because of a notice they received Friday.

AIY Properties, which owns several apartment buildings around the Youngstown area like Kerrybrook, are reminding their residents that their rent is due.

The notice that was left on doors Friday says that President Trump’s comments to suspend evictions didn’t apply to apartments.

It also tells residents that they must pay their rent.

Several people sent First News this notice and told us how they felt it was unfair and ignored the problems many people are facing right now.

Unemployment claims in Ohio jumped this week as businesses shut down because of the coronavirus precautions.

One employee in the business office of AIY Properties said that things are business as usual; however, they are here to assist their residents however they can.

Residents said that this isn’t the first notice they have received.

A similar one was given out earlier this week.

No one at AIY Properties wanted to speak on camera, but they said they felt that the notice was inconsiderate to their situations.

The representative from AIY also declined a recorded interview but spoke over the phone with First News.