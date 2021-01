YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Registration is now open for COVID-19 vaccinations in Youngstown if you’re over 65 or work for a school system.



The program is being run by the Youngstown City Health District. It has a website with a link you can use to register a request.

Governor DeWine has not yet authorized vaccinations to start for this group. Once he gives the city the OK, officials will call those on the list and schedule an appointment.