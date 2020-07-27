Red Cross encourages recovered COVID-19 patients to give plasma

Each donation can help up to three patients recover from the virus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The American Red Cross is encouraging people who have been diagnosed and recovered from COVID-19 to give plasma.

There is an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, a potentially life-saving treatment for patients with COVID-19.

The Red Cross has seen demand for the plasma more than double over the last month.

People who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to donate by signing up on the American Red Cross website.

Convalescent plasma is plasma that is collected from patients who have recovered from infection and have antibodies that might help fight that infection – in this case, those who have fully recovered from COVID-19.

Blood donations from everyone are also still needed.

Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma, including convalescent plasma, Aug. 1-Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.* Plus, come to give by Aug. 31 and automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm, redeemable through the 2021 season!