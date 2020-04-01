Real estate company offering free sanitizing service

If you're buying or selling a home, Burgan Real Estate wants to make sure you feel at ease

(WYTV) – Two local companies are taking some of the worry out of buying and selling a home.

Burgan Real Estate and ServPro are partnering to offer free home sanitation.

Anyone who buys or sells a home through Burgan or refinances their home through Market Title Agency will get their home sanitized for free.

It’s a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and help buyers feel as safe and certain as they can with their new home.

“We were here when we had Black Monday when the steel mills closed. John Burgan told me the story of coffee and donuts for people in the unemployment line,” said Sue Filipovich, with the real estate company. “We can’t stand in line and pass out food but what we can do right now to help people going through this that have to do with our industry.”

Burgan and ServPro will offer the free sanitizing as long as it is needed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.