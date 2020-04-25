Protests continue outside Mercer County Courthouse

Some of the protesters were business owners who had to shut down and are worried about the future

MERCER, Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday, protests continued outside of Mercer County Courthouse, where people urged Governor Tom Wolf to lift certain restrictions on businesses and the requirement of masks.

“I am concerned as a long-time citizen and taxpayer of government overreach,” said Richard Beech.

Beech is a business owner and one of about 25 people who gathered on North Erie Street Saturday.

They want Governor Wolf to reopen the state before the proposed gradual process starting May 8.

“You can play golf in Ohio, you can play golf in New York and you can play golf in West Virginia,” said Debbie Loughry, whose family owns a golf course in Butler Township.

They were forced to shut down due to COVID-19..

Now, they see their customers drive minutes over the border and Loughry fears for her family.

“They could lose everything they’ve worked for for years and year. I can’t let that happen,” said Loughry.

“A gradual reopen would be perfectly fine, but to open everything up at one time, you’re not even slowing the spread, you’re just making it worse,” said Kiley. She and Vicky live close to the courthouse.

They were taking their kids on a walk and ran into the protesters.

They say they believe rules are rules.

“I think people like that will make it worse. I’m sorry,” said Vicky.

Beech added he isn’t downplaying the severity of the disease.

He disagrees with one size fits all mandates across the U.S. and believes citizens should be trusted to practice safe guidelines.