Preparing for summer travel to the Outer Banks under new COVID-19 guidelines

(WYTV) – As restrictions lift and people start to travel, one hot spot for vacationers is the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

What can you expect when you head back to those beach destinations under new COVID-19 guidelines?

Vacations will be a little different this year no matter where you go, from wearing a mask in the airport to social distancing on the beaches.

As of May 16th, visitors are welcome back as a part of phase one. Over the next few days they will continue to slowly open more and more businesses and ease restrictions.

To make your trip easier be extra prepared this year if you’re driving down.

If you’re able – pack extra essentials. Toilet paper, hand sanitizer and a cooler of basic food items.

Just like here at home, these may be harder to find at the store at the beach and it’s not the only change you’ll notice.

“There are some attractions may not be available restaurants seating is going to be limited there will be greater wait times for a table they’ll have to stay outside they’ll have to keep distance between themselves going into a retail store,” said Drew Pearson, Dare County Emergency Managment.

On top of changes at shops and restaurants, beach rest areas will be cleaned more frequently.

People are still expected to spread out in the sand in groups of no more than 25 during the next phase of reopening.

“Ocean rescue staff are out patrolling they’ve been trained on how to engage in social distancing practices and our emergency medical services we think are top notch and they’re ready to answer the call should we need it out on the beach,” said Pearson.

He added it is a personal responsibility to follow these guidelines, and if you’re not feeling well, stay home.

A lot of the same guidelines that are in place here in Ohio. You may be wondering about social distancing on beaches.

Pearson says they’ve planned over the last two months for a jump in number of people in the area.

Plus, there are a lot of resources to find the guidelines you need to follow on your vacation.

The hazard that doesn’t change as you head to the beach are the dangerous ocean conditions. The biggest thing you can do is be prepared.