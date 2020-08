MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – All student activities have been canceled for the Mercer Area School District due to a possible COVID-19 case.

The family of one student told the district the student was experiencing symptoms related to the coronavirus. The family is waiting for test results to confirm and will keep the district informed.

In the meantime, all school-related activities, including sports, have been canceled for the next two weeks.

The district hopes to resume activities Monday, Aug. 17.