Positive Parenting: Is it the common cold or COVID-19?

(WYTV) – At this point, parents probably know this all too well, that COVID-19 symptoms are very similar to those of the common cold. So, when it comes to sending your child to school, even if they just have a runny nose, what should you do?

You know the look and sound of an on-coming cold and the instant change in your child’s demeanor. But is it really a cold or is it COVID-19?

“It is… It’s a balancing act,” said Dr. Rob McGregor, chief medical officer at Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

Now, let’s add school into the mix. It’s currently recommended that children with COVID-19 symptoms, which can be like those of the common cold, stay home from school.

“The recommendations are any kid who’s having a new onset of fever, runny nose, cough, congestion, muscle aches, loss of taste or smell, that they get evaluated by their health care provider,” said Dr. Adam Keating with the Cleveland Clinic.

“I think the gray zone is where some have maybe a little sniffle, you don’t know if it’s a little sniffle, allergies… What do you do with that? I think that’s challenging especially with COVID in the backdrop,” Dr. McGregor said.

That’s because children have a history of showing mild symptoms when it comes to COVID-19. It’s something doctors have been reminding us about throughout the pandemic.

“Then the question is, are you exposing other kids or exposing a teacher that might be vulnerable and do those kids take it back home to their elderly grandparents or someone else in the family that’s immunocompromised?” Dr. McGregor said.

Doctors know how frustrating the guidelines can be. To quickly rule out COVID-19, you can ask your physician to order a PCR test instead of taking a rapid test at home. Health officials say they’re much more accurate.

“If they have a little bit of a runny nose and a PCR-based COVID test came back negative, then I think we can say that it was negative and this isn’t COVID. So if they’re feeling well enough, then those kids can go back to school. I would recommend that they wear a mask so they don’t spread the cold around the school as well,” Dr. Keating said.

Doctors say being vaccinated may not prevent your child from getting COVID-19 but it will keep them from developing other complications from it, like multi-system inflammatory syndrome, which can be dangerous and affect all their organs, especially the heart.

“I think the vaccine is going to be our best bet to one, minimize the chance of severe illness in the child, but more so to maybe not have that child be the carrier,” Dr. McGregor said.