LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Jail is on lockdown after more than a dozen inmates tested positive for the coronavirus.

All 108 inmates and all staff members were tested Saturday.

In all, 16 inmates and two staff members tested positive.

Warden Tom Mackie told the Morning Journal that the infected inmates are being kept away from other inmates.

These are the first positive cases at the jail since the pandemic started.