Pools in Ohio allowed to reopen, but some in the Valley aren’t ready

They have to make sure all of the health and safety protocols are in order first

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Pools across Ohio were allowed to open Tuesday, but most in our community still aren’t ready.

Boardman Tennis and Swim Club said it’s making sure it has all of the safety measures in order before opening. Once it does, chairs will be spaced out and the pool will be limited to members only — no guests.

They’re hoping to open by May 30.

The Jewish Community Center is working on finishing up some projects before opening.

“Some of the things that we will be doing are fairly simple. Chairs will be spaced out more. As you can see, there is quite a bit of space here and once we expand that fence out there, it won’t be a challenge, as far as the sunbather,” said executive director Michael Rawl.

It will allow members and guests, but it’s working on a system to determine who will be allowed to swim if it gets too crowded.

“If the volume of the pool achieves a certain level or the volume of the facility, then we would stop letting people in and potentially close in the middle of the day to clean and then reopen again,” Rawl said.

The Jewish Community Center is planning to open June 6.