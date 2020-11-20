Poland takes top spot as community with most COVID-19 cases in tri-county area per zip code

Poland somehow picked up 26 cases since Tuesday and has surpassed Boardman

(WYTV) – On Tuesday, we showed you COVID-19 cases by zip code over the past two weeks.

At the time, Boardman had the most but now, that has changed.

Poland somehow picked up 26 cases since Tuesday and has surpassed Boardman as the community with the most COVID-19 cases among Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

Poland now with 171 cases in the past two weeks. Boardman added six new cases since Tuesday and is now at 167.

Cortland is third, having added 12 cases. Austintown is fourth with six new cases and Howland also with six new cases is fifth.

The next five are northeast Warren and Champion, followed by Niles, Salem, Youngstown’s west side and Canfield.

Now, these are the cases per 100,000 in population — again, over the past two weeks.

Number one is North Lima which, two days ago, wasn’t even in the top 10. North Lima and Poland border each other, so we’re seeing a spike in that part of the area.

Second is Cortland, downtown Youngstown — which was number one two days ago — then Poland and Wellsville.

The next five in cases per 100,000 population are Vienna, Campbell, New Middletown — also close to Poland — Niles and North Jackson.

One other note, there were 43 new cases in the past week at assisted living centers in Mahoning County, the most being 12 at Briarfield Manor Nursing Home in Austintown.