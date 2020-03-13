Poland Schools superintendent optimistic about digital learning over next few weeks

Students will be able to log on to their digital classroom day or night to complete their assignments

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio is shutting down all K-12 schools for the next three weeks in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Locally, one superintendent says his school district has already been coming up with a plan in case the governor made this move.

Poland Local Schools Superintendent David Janofa says that while students are on this break, a lot will still be happening in and out of the classroom.

“Quite frankly, we’re just going to continue and maintain an educational experience through the digital platform,” he said.

Janofa is remaining optimistic about moving to digital learning.

“Certainly this is going to be new for us at a K-12 level but we’re going to make some lemonade out of lemons,” he said.

It’ll work like this, students will be able to log on to their digital classroom day or night to complete the posted assignments by their teachers.

It can be done on a computer or even a smartphone. But, if neither is an option for students…

“Our buildings are going to be open. We’re going to continue to upkeep, clean, deep clean if you will. So if we need to provide some assistance with some individuals here and there we’re certainly going to be around to do that,” Janofa said.

The help from teachers, at least in the beginning, will all be online.

“We just don’t want to do busywork, we want to maintain a high level of rigor as best we can over this unique situation,” Janofa said.

“I think Poland is handling it very well,” said Nancy Quimby, the parent of a Poland senior.

Quimby stopped by the high school on Thursday to make sure her son got all of his school work and any needed materials for the next three weeks.

“He’s on the track team and we were trying to find out if they were still going to pass out uniforms on Saturday or what was going on with that,” she said.

But, Quimby says it’s probably not happening.

As for Janofa, he knows this is a stressful time. He and school administrators plan to do all they can to keep parents actively updated through calls and emails, while also reassuring even the youngest of students.

“We’ve had conversations with them to make sure and ensure that they feel safe, they understand what’s going to go on and we’re going to be here when it’s time to return,” he said.

Janofa says a release will be sent out to parents once everything is figured out about the upcoming Addams Family musical, band and other spring trips. He believes they will be refunding, moving or postponing the dates for all of those events.