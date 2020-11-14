Poland Schools shift to remote learning amid COVID-19 issues; classes canceled Monday

There are currently 204 students and staff members ordered to quarantine by the Mahoning County Health Department

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Poland Local Schools is shifting to remote learning due to an increasing number of students and staff members who have to be in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.

Superintendent Dr. Edwin Holland announced that classes are canceled Monday and that remote learning begins Tuesday.

Students were instructed to take their Chromebooks and belongings home Friday afternoon.

“There are currently 204 students and staff members ordered to quarantine by the Mahoning County Health Department. This growing number has and will continue to have a significant impact on the day-to-day operations of the District and most importantly, the delivery of quality instruction,” he wrote.

Holland said no later than 4 p.m. Monday, teachers will communicate with their students the expectations for the remainder of the week.

The remote session will be through at least Friday, Nov. 20. School will not be in session November 23 and 24, as previously stated.

Athletics and food-service operations will not be interrupted. Food pickup will continue every Monday.

All District certified/classified/COG staff members will report to their designated assignments during this time.

“Again, I want to reiterate our intention and goal is to continue providing in-person instruction and the administrative team will continue working with the health department to assess when we will be able to return to in-person learning,” Holland wrote.