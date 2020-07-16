Poland Schools buy temperature scanners in preparation for school, possible sporting events

The stand-alone devices will check the temperatures of visitors, students and staff before they enter the buildings

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Poland Schools are taking another step toward reopening in the fall.

On Thursday, they gave us an up-close look at their new thermal temperature scanners.

The stand-alone devices will check the temperatures of visitors, students and staff before they enter the buildings. All the person has to do is walk up and the device will either give them a green light to move forward or a red light.

“We don’t have an individual standing there, checking temperatures,” superintendent David Janofa said. “They can just walk right up to it and you’ll see it on the video, and walk right up to it and it will tell them where they are, and it will do 200 students in an hour.”

The devices can be moved, so school leaders expect to use them at sporting events if they happen.

The district bought 10 — two will go to Union Elementary, two will go to McKinley Elementary, two will go to the middle school and four will go to the high school.

The devices are also capable of facial recognition.

Each one cost $2,100.