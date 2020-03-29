Poland church offering drive-in church service

If you cannot make the sermon, the church also offers streaming on Facebook Live

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Since churches are closed to the public due to COVID-19, they are taking another initiative to engage the community for sermons.

Poland United Methodist Church is one of them and they are having a drive in-worship.

The idea is similar to that of a drive-in movie theater.

While sitting in your car in the church parking lot, people are asked to tune into 88.1 FM to hear Rev. Ken Gifford and the service.

Rev. Gifford said that they can even play music, simply using an iPhone.

If you cannot make the sermon, the church also offers streaming on Facebook Live.