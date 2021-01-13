Plan update to provide COVID-19 vaccine to veterans

The vaccine tiers from the VA may look different than the general public

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Like many other agencies and health care providers, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is working to get veterans and staff vaccinated for COVID-19.

The agency released an update Wednesday on it’s distribution plan.

Veterans Affairs is using the Pfizer vaccine which requires two doses within 17 to 21 days.

“Our ultimate goal is to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all veterans and employees who choose to be vaccinated, but it may take some time due to vaccine supply and the distribution process,” officials said in a news release.

While the vaccine is in limited supply, priority is being given groups based on the risk of infection, risk of transmitting infection public health risk, and infrastructure risk if the person is unable to work.

The vaccine tiers from the VA may look different than the general public because of the agency’s unique patient population, the advanced age of the majority of patients and other health concerns.

All Northeast Ohio VA facilities are in the B-1A phase, which includes veterans in high-risk groups and those 75 or older. Staff members are reaching out to those patients who qualify. Veterans who

believe they fall into the B-1A category and have not heard from VA can call their primary care

team to express interest and be scheduled.

