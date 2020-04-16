Plan to turn Covelli Centre into alternative hospital on hold for now, officials say

O'Hara said work on the Covelli Centre and the other sites can resume if and when it's needed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Arenas like the Covelli Centre may not be used as alternative hospitals after all.

Thursday morning, officials with the Ohio National Guard said that the use of the arena in Youngstown and two others are in the planning stages. They said build-outs will take place if they are needed.

Director of Mahoning County Emergency Management Dennis O’Hara said hospitals around the state have been able to manage their own patient loads.

“While we do have numbers of cases in the hospital, we have not surged the hospitals where they are over capacity, so it’s not just Covelli Centre that has been put on hold at the time,” said O’Hara.

For now, the only communities moving ahead with alternative sites are Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati.