Plan set to bring Warren City Schools students back 5 days a week

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials with the Warren City School District announced Wednesday their plan to bring students in kindergarten through 11th grade back to the classroom five days a week.

Superintendent Steve Chiaro outlined the framework of the district’s return plan, which will begin March 15.

The return to five-day in-person classes aligns with the start of the fourth nine weeks.

Right now, two-thirds of Warren’s students are participating in hybrid in-person learning, and one-third are doing so through full online/remote instruction.

Warren City Schools will be operating, on average, at two-thirds capacity, officials said.

“It is nearly one year since the public schools in the State of Ohio were ordered to close due to COVID-19, Chiaro said. “Over this time, we have experienced ups and downs, spikes, valleys and plateaus just like a roller coaster. During this time, every one of us experienced various challenges. Even though we know children are resilient, the challenges our youth have faced academically, socially and emotionally over the past year will take some time for them to overcome.”

At this time, Warren G. Harding seniors will remain on a hybrid schedule unless Principal Dante Capers recommends an alternative schedule, Chiaro said.

Chiaro said he is confident in the district’s ability to maintain the mandated health and safety standards for students and staff provided health conditions remain consistent.