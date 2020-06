The casino will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 a.m. Monday through Thursday

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WYTV) – Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh is getting ready to reopen next Tuesday.

The casino will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

It will be open for 24 hours Friday through early Monday morning.

You will need to wear a mask while inside the casino, which is also limiting its capacity to 50%.