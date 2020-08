The superintendent thanked the school board for "leading the way in mitigating the spread of COVID-19"

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WYTV) – The Pittsburgh Public School Board voted Friday to begin the fall term remotely.

Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet posted on Twitter following the unanimous vote, thanking the board for “leading the way in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.”

Hamlet said in-class instruction will be postponed for the first nine weeks and all instruction will move online.

The board also approved the district’s health and safety plan.