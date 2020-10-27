Pennsylvania’s daily COVID-19 cases reach new record-high number

Daily increases are now comparable with what was seen at the beginning of the pandemic in April

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported the largest increase in daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The department reported an additional 2,751 positive cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths.

That brings the statewide total to 198,446 cases and 8,696 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between October 20 and 26 is 245,029 with 12,380 positive cases. There were 34,946 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. October 26.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 2,699 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,254,523 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19- to 24-year-olds from April to present in October are available below:

NC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to nearly 30% of cases so far in October

NE – 6% of cases in April to nearly 17% of cases so far in October

NW – Nearly 7% of cases in April to nearly 16% of cases so far in October

– Nearly 7% of cases in April to nearly 16% of cases so far in October SE – Nearly 5% of cases in April to nearly 15% of cases so far in October

SW – Approximately 5% of cases in April to 12% of cases so far in October

SC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to 10% of cases so far in October

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,624 resident cases of COVID-19 and 5,539 cases among employees, for a total of 31,163 cases at 1,052 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 5,706 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 12,125 of the total cases are among health care workers.