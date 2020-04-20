Pennsylvanians donning masks to comply with new order

As of Sunday night, many in the state are required to wear masks or face consequences

MERCER CO., Pa. (WYTV) – As of Sunday night, people who work in Pennsylvania are required to wear face masks. The order was issued to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The order also allows businesses to deny entry to customers not wearing a mask. Any child under the age of 2 is not required to wear one.

Mostly everyone we saw Monday was wearing a mask.

Mickey Mitchell, of Hermitage, said she doesn’t like wearing it, but she understands it is necessary.

“I think it’s a good thing. A lot of people are refusing to wear them. This is actually the second day I’ve worn it, but I think I’d be more apt to wearing it after they have all these openings in the stores when it’s more crowded.”

Failure to comply with the requirements could lead to law enforcement action such as citations, fines or license suspensions.

Editor’s note: This story is corrected to show children 2 and under are not required to wear masks.