Pennsylvania reports over 7,900 new coronavirus cases in two-day report

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a two-day total of additional 7,910 positive cases of COVID-19 and 138 new deaths since Saturday’s report, when 5,785 new cases and 205 more deaths were reported.

On Sunday, there were 3,976 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 83 new deaths reported. On Monday, 3,934 new cases and 55 new deaths reported.

That brings the statewide total to 807,867 cases and 20,664 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 3,910 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 790 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,200 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 15 – January 21 stood at 10.5%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 83,306 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,569440 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 61,629 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,593 cases among employees, for a total of 73,222 at 1,529 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 10,230 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 22,219 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 24:

680,219 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. There are 451,467 people who have received one dose (partially covered). There are 114,376 people who have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 680,219 doses administered to 565,843 people.

