Pennsylvania reports over 4,600 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 4,628 positive cases of COVID-19 and 219 new deaths since Monday’s report when 7,900 news cases and 138 more deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 812,495 cases and 20,883 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 3,887 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 770 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,100 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 1 – January 7 stood at 10.5%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 83,973 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,579,851 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 61,888 resident cases of COVID-19 and 11,663 cases among employees, for a total of 73,551 cases at 1,530 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 10,266 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 22,349 of the total cases are among health care workers.