Pennsylvania reports coronavirus case counts from Wednesday and Thursday

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its COVID-19 numbers from Thursday and Friday.

There were 15,785 additional positive cases and 139 deaths Wednesday and Thursday.

That brings the statewide total to 343,614 cases and 10,234 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 4,087 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 877 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 13 to 19 stood at 11.1%.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between November 20 and 26 is 464,069 with 38,851 positive cases. There were 58,103 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. November 25 and 57,971 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. November 26.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 15,869 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,786,075 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12

Nearly 6% are ages 13-18

Nearly 13% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19- to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to nearly 16% of cases so far in November

NE – 6% of cases in April to approximately 13% of cases so far in November

SE – Nearly 5% of cases in April to nearly 11% of cases so far in November

NW – Nearly 7% of cases in April to approximately 11% of cases so far in November

– Nearly 7% of cases in April to approximately 11% of cases so far in November SW – Approximately 5% of cases in April to approximately 10% of cases so far in November

SC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to approximately 8% of cases so far in November

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 33,947 resident cases of COVID-19 and 6,553 cases among employees, for a total of 40,500 at 1,249 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 6,459 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 14,336 of the total cases are among health care workers.