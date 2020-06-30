Pennsylvania launches statewide early warning COVID-19 dashboard to track increases in cases

The dashboard shows data points being used to assess the spread of the virus in the state and each county

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health launched an online early warning monitoring dashboard that provides information on statewide and county COVID-19 prevalence to track increases in disease in the community on a weekly basis.

“This dashboard provides the entire community with early warning to changes in COVID-19 infection so that we can take action to prevent spread,” said health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine. “Recent increases in COVID-19 cases in parts of the state have shown the need for Pennsylvanians to continue to take simple steps to prevent the spread of this virus. Wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, maintain social distancing and stay home if you are sick.”

The dashboard shows data points being used to assess the spread of the virus in the state and each county, including:

Difference in confirmed cases (this week vs. last week)

Incidence rate (this week vs. last week) per 100,000 residents

PCR positivity rate (this week vs. last week)

Difference in the average daily number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last seven days and previous seven days

Difference in the average daily number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators in the last seven days and previous seven days

Percent of hospital emergency department visits in the last seven days and previous seven days due to COVID-like illness (CLI)

The dashboard will be updated on a weekly basis to help provide information regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying.