Pennsylvania launches program for people who exhaust unemployment compensation benefits

Information about the program has been emailed or sent in the mail to all individuals who potentially qualify

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Dept. of Labor and Industry announced the launch of Pennsylvania’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).

The program will help provide an additional 13 weeks of benefits to people who exhaust their regular unemployment compensation.

PEUC is included in the new federal unemployment compensation benefits provided by the CARES Act and other coronavirus aid. The state has paid out nearly $7.4 billion in unemployment benefits since mid-March.

You are eligible for PEUC if you:

Are unemployed between March 29 through December 26, 2020;

Have exhausted your regular state or federal benefits with week ending July 6, 2019 or later;

Are currently not eligible for state or federal unemployment benefits; and

Are able and available to work and actively seeking work, except for COVID-19-related reasons including illness, quarantine, or “stay at home” orders.

