Pennsylvania health experts study COVID-19 vaccine accessibility

Committee members are looking at why some communities have more problems getting to vaccination clinics than others

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Directors with a healthcare provider in the Shenango Valley are working with local experts to study and address problems of getting people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Committee members are looking at why some communities have more problems getting to vaccination clinics than others — or older residents who may have trouble accessing the internet to sign up for a vaccine appointment.

The Chief Medical Officer for the Primary Health Network in Sharon says these same problems have been around for a long time — thinking COVID-19 exposed preexisting issues within the healthcare system as a whole.

“My commitment, and the commitment of many others in our community, is when COVID-19 is over – can’t wait for that – but even when COVID-19 is over, we are gonna continue to identify ways to make sure that access to care, to services, is equitable,” said Dr. George Garrow.

Dr. Garrow says the local committee is working to identify neighborhoods and communities that may have trouble accessing vaccination sites and find ways to help those residents.