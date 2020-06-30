Pennsylvania extends unemployment benefits 13 more weeks

The extension was announced Tuesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – Many laid-off workers in Pennsylvania can continue to receive unemployment payments for 13 more weeks.

The extension was announced Tuesday.

Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jerry Oleksiak said people who exhaust their regular unemployment compensation (UC) and federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) may now qualify for 13 additional weeks of payments through the state’s Unemployment Compensation Extended Benefits program .

Extended Benefits (EB) are additional to unemployment benefits. The last time the EB program was triggered in Pennsylvania was 2009.

Some restrictions apply.

Eligibility

You may be eligible for EB if:

You are totally or partially unemployed;

You have exhausted your regular state benefits on your most recent UC claim, or your most recent UC benefit year has ended; and

You have received the maximum amount of PEUC that you were eligible to receive.

Additional eligibility information is available here .

How to Receive EB​

If you collect the maximum amount of PEUC that you are eligible to receive, an EB Notice of Financial Determination will be mailed to you.

You must complete your weekly EB online certification in order to claim EB for weeks that you are totally or partially unemployed.

Each EB online certification corresponds to one specific week , as indicated on the web form. Individuals who opt to use paper claim forms should only use the form that is specifically dated for the week of unemployment you are claiming.

, as indicated on the web form. Individuals who opt to use paper claim forms should only use the form that is specifically dated for the week of unemployment you are claiming. If you do not receive your Financial Determination within two weeks after you receive your final PEUC payment, call the UC Service Center at 1-888-313-7284.

EB Weekly Benefit Amount