Pennsylvania estimates 64% of coronavirus-positive people have recovered

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 625 positive cases of COVID-19 and 108 new deaths since Wednesday, when 780 new cases and 113 new deaths were reported.

In all, the statewide total is 70,042 COVID-19 cases and 5,373 related deaths.

The state estimates that 64% of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

Individuals who have recovered are determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms), then an individual is considered recovered.

There were 74 cases and eight deaths in Lawrence County, and 106 cases and four deaths in Mercer County.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 595 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 357,804 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,158 resident cases of COVID-19 and 2,563 cases among employees, for a total of 17,721 at 600 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 3,501 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 5,279 of the total cases are in health care workers.

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 49 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening. Eight additional counties will move to yellow and 18 to green on May 29.

All remaining red counties are expected to move to yellow by June 5.