Pennsylvania Dept. of Health reports over 1,000 more cases of coronavirus

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 1,493 additional COVID-19 cases since Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 11,510.

The department also reported 14 new deaths, bringing the total to 150 statewide.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

Lawrence County reports 23 confirmed cases and two deaths. Mercer County reports 18 cases in the county, no deaths.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

There are 66,261 patients who have tested negative for the coronavirus to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here.